Nationals May Have Screwed Red Sox Future Plans by Hiring Paul Toboni
Paul Toboni had become one of the most respected names in the Boston Red Sox organization. It’s part of the reason the Washington Nationals were interested in him.
The Nationals hired Toboni to be their president of baseball operations at the end of the season. At 35 years old he will be one of the youngest leaders in the game. The Red Sox have groomed him for a job like this. As it turns out, the Red Sox had plans for Toboni before Washington stepped up with an offer.
Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required) reported recently that Toboni — who spent his entire career with the organization — was close to a deal to become the franchise’s general manager. That wouldn’t have put him charge. Boston has Craig Breslow as its president of baseball operations. But a new deal and promotion would have prevented rivals from poaching Toboni as easily.
But the Nationals made him an offer he couldn’t refuse — a role that is similar to Breslow’s. Per McAdam, the loss of Toboni is making the Red Sox re-think what they’ll do with a GM position.
About Paul Toboni
Toboni was most recently the Red Sox’ assistant general manager, where he oversaw the franchise’s draft strategy and player development. Those are both areas the Nats will have to master as they try to snap a streak of six straight losing seasons. Before that, he started with the franchise as an intern 10 years ago. He never played pro baseball, but he played college baseball at Cal and was part of the Golden Bears’ 2011 College World Series team, which included current Texas Rangers star Marcus Semien.
Toboni replaces former president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo, who took over as general manager of the franchise in 2009. He was fired in July, along with manager Davey Martinez. Toboni’s first two jobs will be key to the franchise’s immediate future.
First, he must hire a new manager. Miguel Cairo was the interim manager after Martinez was fired and it’s not clear if he’s a candidate for the job. Second, Toboni must determine which of Rizzo’s staff to keep, most notably interim general manager Mike DeBartolo, who ran the draft the past two seasons and handled Washington’s moves at the trade deadline. Toboni said during his introductory press conference that he’s received at least 10 phone calls from baseball people telling him to keep DeBartolo.
DeBartolo has a similar professional history as Toboni. Now 41 years old, DeBartolo joined the Nationals in 2012 as an intern. He worked his way up the ladder, supporting baseball operations, research and development. He was the Nats’ assistant general manager when they won the World Series in 2019. When Rizzo was fired, he was a senior vice president.