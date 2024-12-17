Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams Ranks as No. 34 Best in MLB Ahead of Season
The Washington Nationals are approaching the right side of their rebuild, and look to be even better in 2025 than they were in 2024.
Twice in as many years, the team has finished the year with a 71-91 record, but in each of the last three seasons, they have crept closer and closer to the National League East lead. In 2022 they finished 46 games back, 33 games back in 2022, and 24 games back this year.
A key part of their young core through the rebuild has been shortstop CJ Abrams, who they acquired from the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade.
Abrams took strides in his development in 2024, posting the best offensive numbers of his career to this point, and he is expected to get even better.
Fangraphs even has the shortstop ranked as the 34th-best player in MLB entering 2025, expecting even more improvements.
After batting .246/.293/.383 with 20 home runs, 85 RBI, and an 89 OPS+ across 916 plate appearances in 241 games for 2022 and 2023, Abrams improved those numbers in 2024. He batted .246/.314/.433 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, and a 110 OPS+ across 602 plate appearances in 138 games this year.
The young star's production this year helped lead to his first career All-Star nod, though he would only go 0-for-1 in that exhibition with one strikeout.
Abrams doubled his career home run total in just one campaign, while improving his walk rate to 6.6 percent, climbing closer to league average. 2024 also saw the star's career OPS+ climb to 97, only three ticks below league average.
Abrams will be 24 in 2025, still yet to reach his prime. More improvements are expected, and if he continues to tap into his power more, he could reach the 30-home run plateau soon.
Defensively, Abrams leaves much to be desired. He grades out as the worst defender in the sport across all positions while playing at a premium position. Fangraphs' projection system must have his offensive production making a massive leap in 2025 to make up for the defense.
Abrams has been a key part of the Nationals' roster for two years now, and that does not look to change anytime soon.