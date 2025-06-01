Nationals Slugger Clearly Biggest Reason for Washington’s Late May Surge
When look at what the Washington Nationals have done in the month of May, a good place to start for their turnaround is the batting order.
Washington finished up the month of May with a surge after flipping the switch from a seven-game losing streak that ended on May 13 and dropped the Nationals’ overall record to 17-26. As Washington enters June, it is now 28-30.
One of the biggest reasons why is outfielder James Wood. By any measure, he was the Nationals’ best player in May and a huge reason for their turnaround.
James Woods’ Incredible May
Wood had an incredible May. He played in 26 games and took 106 at bats, as he slashed .330/.410/.604 with a 1.014 OPS. He was the only Nationals player with an OPS above 1.000 for the month.
He had eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI. His home runs and RBI led the team, as did his 64 total bases, 15 walks and six stolen bases. In other words, he did pretty much everything for Washington.
He’s a key reason why the Nats have won their last four games of May, along with six of their last nine games and 10 of their last 13 as they’re creeping toward begin a .500 team.
Playing his first full season in the Majors, Wood looks like the Nationals’ most likely All-Star, as the National League must take a player from each team
For the season, he is slashing .288/.384/.572 with a .956 OPS, along with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 RBI. For perspective on how quickly Wood has ascended, he played in 79 games last season and finished with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 41 RBI.
He has played in 58 games this season and he’s already eclipsed his power numbers from a season ago. He’s also batting 24 points better than a season ago.
He wasn’t the only Nationals hitter with a quality month. After an early-season swoon, designated hitter Josh Bell bounced back with five home runs and nine RBI. Second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe were the only other Nats with more than 10 RBI for the month.
If Washington is going to continue this run, get above .500 and make some noise in the National League East, it will be with Wood leading the way.