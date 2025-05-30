Nationals Slugger James Wood Emerging as Bona Fide MLB Superstar
The Washington Nationals had to make an excruciating decision in 2022.
After their superstar right fielder, Juan Soto, turned down extension offers, they knew the best thing for the franchise, if they couldn’t lock him into a long-term deal, was to trade him.
Moving on from one of the best players in franchise history is never easy, but the time was right to pull the trigger on the trade. The Nationals sent him to the San Diego Padres, hoping one of the pieces they received would turn into a superstar down the road.
Shortstop CJ Abrams was the first breakthrough, making the All-Star team in 2024. Starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is now the best strikeout artist in baseball, also included in the deal.
Outfielder Robert Hassell III, the highest-rated prospect at the time of the trade, was recently promoted to the Big Leagues and is making an immediate impact.
Another pitcher, Jarlin Susana, is making a name for himself in the minor leagues with incredible upside, though he's on the injured list right now.
But, the player who has stood out the most is left fielder James Wood, looking like the next superstar Washington will be able to build their team around.
Nationals Won Juan Soto Trade With James Wood’s Emergence
A second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy, his incredible potential is translating to the field in 2025, his first full year as a Major Leaguer.
As a rookie, Wood impressed with a .264/.354/.427 slash line, producing an OPS+ of 122 with a 1.1 bWAR through 79 games and 336 plate appearances. He hit nine home runs with 13 doubles, four triples, 41 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
This year, he is blowing those numbers away, on pace to make some impressive franchise history and cementing his status as one of the most productive and feared hitters in the game.
Despite playing in only 55 games with 242 plate appearances, he has already launched 15 home runs with 14 doubles, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases. He is also sporting an incredibly strong .287/.380/.569 slash line with an OPS+ of 167.
The only other player who has a batting average of at least .280 with 15+ long balls and 8+ bags swiped is the reigning National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wood has already produced 2.5 bWAR this year, putting him in a tie for ninth amongst all positional players. He is tied for fourth in the NL.
What makes this breakout all the more impressive for the Nationals budding superstar is that he is barely scratching the surface of his potential at 22 years old.
He has placed himself in an elite group of players with his power display at this age, becoming only the fourth player who is 22 years of age or younger to hit at least 15 home runs before the end of May.
The other are Bryce Harper, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
That is some incredible company for Wood to be keeping as he ascends to becoming one of the best hitters in baseball.