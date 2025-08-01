Nationals 'Solid but Not Spectacular' MLB Trade Deadline Receives Average Grade
The Washington Nationals were in a tough spot heading into the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Their biggest moves of the campaign were made a few weeks ago when general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were both fired, signaling the beginning of a new era for the franchise.
It is fair to question how much authority interim general manager Mike DeBartolo actually had to make moves ahead of the deadline.
Would ownership trust someone who may not be in a position in a few months to make a franchise-altering blockbuster trade involving MacKenzie Gore?
Reportedly, the Nationals listened to calls on their ace, which they said they would all along, but ultimately, no deal was completed for him.
Instead, Washington moved off of some of their veteran players who were on expiring contracts.
Their final tally was relievers Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia, starting pitcher Michael Soroka, utility man Amed Rosario and outfielder Alex Call being moved.
In return, the Nationals received six pitching prospects and three positional players.
It is exactly what they had to do, but without any marquee moves being made, it comes as little surprise that Washington received an average grade of “C” for the work they did from Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
“They did what they had to do in moving several veteran players on expiring contracts. Their returns were solid but not spectacular,” the former MLB executive wrote.
That is better than sitting idly and running out the same roster that is on pace to not reach the 71-win plateau the team has hit two years in a row, as a shakeup was needed.
There may not be any stars in the return packages, but turning veterans on expiring contracts into prospects with their full allotment of control is always a good move.
Now, the Nationals just have to figure out a better way to develop the young players they have received, since their current Major League core is all courtesy of the San Diego Padres.
Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams and left fielder James Wood were all acquired from the Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster, along with outfielder Robert Hassell III and pitcher Jarlin Susana.
