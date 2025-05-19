Nationals Spent Their Weekend Showing What Offense Can Really Look Like
The Washington Nationals enter this week on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in three games in round two of the Beltway Series. The Nationals finally got some juice, really some life, that they've desperately needed for a few weeks now.
Not only does Washington have a spark of momentum going into its in-division series against the Atlanta Braves, but they've now provided a proof of concept for all the preseason preachers who believed this could be one of the more exciting offenses in the National League.
For one, this was the Nationals' first time all season scoring double-digit runs in back-to-back games, winning their last two in the series 10-6 and 10-4, respectively. Washington had double-digit hits in both contests as well.
But there were individual offensive performances that should bring encouragement, as well.
CJ Abrams had his first multi-home run game of the season, going into the bleachers twice on Sunday for eight homers and 18 RBIs on the season. His OPS pumped up to a staggering .942, 11th in the MLB.
James Wood has been on a power tear this year with 12 home runs, but provided some versatility this weekend with four of his five hits in the series against the Orioles being singles. He now has a .279 batting average in 2025, and if he can continue to show variety of contact at the plate, putting together a defensive fielding plan for opponents will become even more challenging as the season progresses.
Dylan Crews, who has struggled producing for Washington all year outside of his speed, knocked in his sixth home run on the season. The 393-footer was one of two hits on the day for just his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
Jose Tena had his first three-game stretch of scoring a run. Alex Call entered the game with just one hit in his previous 22 at-bats but got out of his slump with a double - his batting average still stands at an impressive .283 despite the recent slump.
This Beltway weekend was an example of what many believe the Washington offense can look like all the time. Now comes a perfect revenge spot against Atlanta, who took three out of four from the Nationals just last wekk.