Nationals Star Duo Disappointingly Contributing to Team's Lack of Success Offensively
The Washington Nationals are at a talent disadvantage most nights they take the field, meaning they need to play near flawlessly to have any success.
Throughout the season, James Wood, their left fielder, and CJ Abrams, their shortstop, led the way offensively. Two of the team’s best building blocks were having excellent campaigns. Wood was breaking out, cementing his status as one of the best young power hitters in the game, making his first All-Star Team. Abrams made the National League Team last year.
They are a dynamic duo, two excellent foundational pieces for the franchise to build around. However, they haven’t been nearly as productive in recent weeks as they were out of the gate. As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, the Nationals' stars are two of the biggest fallers in OPS in the second half compared to the first half.
Wood landed at No. 5 on the list. He had an OPS of .915 in the first half and put on a show during the Home Run Derby. Unfortunately, he has been mired in an extended slump that has dragged his overall production way down.
His OPS has plummeted to .602 thus far in the second half. That 312-point drop is topped only by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Cam Smith of the Houston Astros, Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs and Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox. Wood has a .209/.274/.328 slash line in 146 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
James Wood Has Struggled Mightily In Second Half
Just a little bit further down the list is Abrams, who had an OPS of .836. Not even an early-season stint on the injured list could slow him down, as he picked up right where he left off upon his return. He was showcasing the tantalizing power/speed combination that makes him one of the most exciting young players in the game.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been sustainable. In the second half, he has produced a lowly .639 OPS. His 197-point drop is the 12th largest in baseball and is something to keep an eye on.
CJ Abrams Having Another Second Half Swoon
Throughout his young career, the 2024 All-Star shortstop has not shown the ability to sustain his level of play throughout an entire campaign. To this point in his career, his production has regularly dropped off in the second half. His OPS is 120 points lower, annually producing well below replacement level in August.
With Wood and Abrams both struggling to produce, it is little surprise Washington’s production as a team has gone sideways as well.