Nationals Star Josh Bell Discusses His Newly Published Children's Book
The Washington Nationals have had an incredibly underwhelming 2025 season thus far. They're ranked No. 5 in the National League East, and their most recent matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies did not help their case. The Nationals dropped the game 6-2, allowing the Phillies to walk away victorious.
Washington has been struggling throughout this campaign, currently holding a hideous 49-73 record. Not only are they at the bottom of the NL East standings, but they're almost at the very bottom of the overall NL standings. If it weren't for the Colorado Rockies' grim season, the Nationals would be the worst team in the NL.
While the franchise is trying to boost their positioning, their positive strides should not be overlooked. Off the field, one of their players has been dedicating time to a personal journey, one that aims to inspire young children.
Josh Bell Releases Meaningful Children's Book
After nearly a decade in the Major Leagues, first baseman Josh Bell has been tapping into his creative side in hopes of offering inspiration to youth. This year, Bell published his first children's book titled "What Color is the Sky." Although this was a new avenue for him, he took this as an opportunity to share his story with others.
"This story specifically is really important to me. It's going to be awesome for my family," said Bell, according to a video posted on X by the Washington Nationals. "The underlying theme of the book is something that I want them to take to heart and grow up with. I couldn't be more excited. I know my family is going to be excited, too."
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com explained that Bell entered a partnership with a literacy start-up known as Ello, with Bell being their first published author in their Storytellers program. Releasing this children's book was a major milestone for the first baseman and Ello's program. Emotions were high for his family at the time of release, rightfully so.
"I don't know if you saw tears of joy coming down my face, streaming down my face. I'm just so excited, and now that he's a father, hopefully he can take just a little of what I've taught him," said Bell's proud father, Ernest Bell, per the Washington National's post.
Since having his story published, he has been receiving well-deserved recognition. As a professional athlete, free time is very limited, which makes it even more impressive that he was able to write and publish a book. His achievements do not go unnoticed.