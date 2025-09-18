Nationals Star MacKenzie Gore Sends Clear Message in Midst of Team's GM Search
The Washington Nationals are in an intriguing position heading into the offseason. With an interim manager and general manager, it is now up to them to decide who they want to run their franchise and who they believe can manage this young roster to meet their ceiling.
With a core of talented rookies, prospects and rising stars, it is clear that the future of this team rests on the ability to maximize the ceilings of those young players. So whoever takes over as the leader of the front office going forward, accomplishing that will be key to having success.
Recently, Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore discussed what he believes needs to take place for the franchise moving forward. He also stated his opinion on where the team has gone wrong previously and his hopes for the future of the team.
MacKenzie Gore Makes Thoughts Clear About Front Office's Role
In a recent interview with 106.7 The Fan, Gore went over some crucial talking points and provided some context into his feelings on what has taken place in Washington. He also gave a statement regarding how they can get to the next step in their rebuild.
"Everything starts from the top, so I think that's very important going into the offseason," Gore said. "I'm sure, you know, they're going to hire whoever they think the best fit is. As a player, I just wanna get the most out of everybody in the clubhouse, and I think that starts from the front office, and I think that's something we haven't necessarily done the past few years."
That is a clear statement from one of the team's rising stars, and it puts some pressure on ownership and the new front office leader -- whoever that will be -- to do things the right way and ensure this team continues to improve rather than devolve into chaos again.
It's also not lost on Gore how much young talent they do have on the roster, which makes what happened this year even more disappointing.
"... we haven't won enough games, and it's been frustrating. But we do have some really exciting players, James (Wood), CJ (Abams), Dylan (Crews), Daylen's had a really nice rookie year, and there's some other pieces I'm leaving out, but we've got some guys that can play, and we just wanna get the most out of this group," he added.
Hopefully the new front office regime that comes in can do that for this core of talented players, because it's something Gore has made clear that he's expecting to happen.