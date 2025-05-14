Nationals Star Rookie Flashing Elite Qualities Despite Brutally Slow Start
There have been a few bright spots for the Washington Nationals during the 2025 MLB regular season, but the team’s overall production has been underwhelming.
For each positive development, such as shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood, catcher Keibert Ruiz and outfielder Alex Call breaking out in the lineup, there has been someone performing on the opposite end of the spectrum.
A few of the team’s offseason veteran additons, such as designated hitter Josh Bell and third baseman Paul DeJong, have not panned out. DeJong has a bit of an excuse — he was injured in April.
However, the most concerning development in the early going of the season has been the play of right fielder Dylan Crews.
The No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft made his much-anticipated MLB debut on Aug. 26. He experienced some struggles with a .218/.288/.353 slash line with an 81 OPS+.
There were some encouraging underlying metrics despite the poor numbers overall.
Crews was hitting the ball hard with regularity, recording a 45.2% hard-hit rate. His speed was on display with 12 stolen bases.
Why Has Dylan Crews Struggled So Much?
Unfortunately, he has taken a step back across the board thus far in 2025, with his approach at the plate leaving a lot to be desired.
“His chase rate is in the 40th percentile, and every swing he takes outside the zone has a high likelihood of being for naught. He's made contact on only 32.1 percent of the pitches he's chased at, the third-worst mark among qualified hitters,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Through 151 plate appearances, he has produced a measly .186/.245/.321 slash line with five home runs, two doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bases. He is coming up small when the team needs him most, struggling mightily with runners in scoring position.
It isn’t just breaking balls, which is the bane of many young hitter’s existence when they get to the Big Leagues. Pitchers are elevating fastballs and blowing them by him as well.
Something needs to be adjusted in that regard because the incredible tools that he possesses have been on display still despite the struggles.
While he works through issues at the plate, he is still finding ways to make a positive impact with his defense and base running.
One of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2025, Crews has the talent to turn things around and start realizing the immense potential he possesses.