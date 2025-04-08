Nationals Starting Pitcher Potentially Seeking Third Opinion on Injury
One of the more disappointing developments for the Washington Nationals during spring training this year involved young starting pitcher, DJ Herz.
Thrust into a surprisingly large role during the 2024 season, the talented lefty handled himself incredibly well during his first taste of the Major Leagues.
He more than held his own across 19 starts, throwing 88.2 innings with a solid 4.19 ERA. His stuff was playing well at the highest level, recording 106 strikeouts for a 10.8 K/9 ratio and 27.7% strikeout rate, well above the league average of 22.6%.
Herz excelled at limiting hard-hit balls, which led to less damage being done by opponents. The average exit velocity allowed was 88.3 mph, right at the Big League average, and the hard-hit percentage of 34.7% was well below the average of 39.0%.
His future looked incredibly bright as some advanced stats and metrics hinted that a true breakout could occur during the 2025 campaign.
The young lefty had SIERRA, FIP and expected ERA numbers that were all better than his raw production, as some bad luck could have played a part in the 4.19 ERA.
His fastball was already a developed weapon as well, generating elite swing and miss numbers that only Ryan Pepiot and Garrett Crochet topped.
Unfortunately for him, there may not be an opportunity to build upon that positive rookie campaign in 2025.
With Trevor Williams being re-signed and Michael Soroka also being added in free agency, there was competition for the final spot in the Major League starting rotation held.
Herz lost out, with Mitchell Parker earning the spot.
While he possesses upside, Herz’s numbers in spring training were concerning with a 6.52 ERA across 9.2 innings. He was struggling with his control, walking nine batters compared to only four strikeouts and surrendered 10 hits.
A lack of adrenaline was mentioned as a reason why, as he wasn’t getting up for exhibition games as he would a regular season game. The same lack of velocity showed last year at spring training.
However, this time around, his lack of production and performance stemmed from an injury.
During the final week of spring training, he was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and reported that he was dealing with some elbow soreness.
It was revealed that he had a sprained UCL ligament and there have been whispers of him having to undergo surgery.
Last week, he was set to seek a second opinion from Dallas orthopedist Keith Meister last week, per Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
The testing is seemingly not done, as a third opinion is now being sought, with Zuckerman sharing that he has another visit with a doctor scheduled for Apr. 15.
Herz is hopeful that rehab and rest will be enough to heal the injury. If he has to go under the knife, it will be for Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season before it even begins.