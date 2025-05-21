Nationals to Call Up Robert Hassell III as Dylan Crews Gets MRI
The Washington Nationals will reportedly promote outfield prospect Robert Hassell III to the Major League roster on Wednesday, per MiLB Central's Chase Ford.
MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman later reported the promotion.
The move is not official and the Nationals have not announced a move. He could be promoted for Tuesday's game with Atlanta.
The news of the potential promotion comes after multiple reports that rookie outfielder Dylan Crews will have an MRI for some pain in his lower left back that he felt while swinging. A timeline of absense is not clear. But the Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum reported had been bothering Crews since the Nats' previous meeting with the Braves.
Zuckerman also reported that another starting outfielder, Jacob Young, has been day-to-day with a sore left shoulder.
Crews struggled to start the year but had put together a solid stretch in May. Now he may have a setback to overcome. Back issues can be especially tricky for players like Crews who are so dependent on speed and base-running agility.
Hassell, who is at Triple-A Rochester, ranks No. 11 in the Nationals farm system per MLB Pipeline.
Hassell, 23, is batting .288 in Triple-A with a .742 OPS and four home runs in 2025. His name may sound familiar as being part of the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres back in 2022 that also sent CJ Abrams, James Wood, and MacKenzie Gore to Washington. Hassell was selected eighth overall by the Padres in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Hassell is similar to Crews in his speed. He has a 60 grade running tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale. He has nine stolen bases in 43 games this season in the minor leagues. Manager Dave Martinez should be able to use Hassell in a similar fashion at the bottom of the Washington lineup.