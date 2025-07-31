Nationals Trade Outfielder Alex Call to Dodgers in Deadline Deal
The Washington Nationals have been active sellers as expected at the trade deadline, and while they might not move their All-Star pitcher MacKenzie Gore, they have been dealing some other veterans.
So far, the Nationals have dealt both Michael Soroka and Kyle Finnegan as expected, but another name that was popping up of late was outfielder Alex Call.
The 30-year-old is under team control for the next several seasons, which could be why he was garnering quite a bit of interest on the trade market as a solid right-handed bat.
Washington felt like they should have cashed in on that interest in what appears to be a seller's market, with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting Call has been dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So far this year, Call has slashed .274/.371/.386 with three home runs and 26 RBI in 72 games played.
After the Dodgers traded James Outman, it created a need for them to acquire an outfielder, and Call will become that player for them.
For the Nationals, they are getting back some well-regarded pitching prospect, which is exactly what they needed during this deadline.
Getting talented prospects for veterans is an important way to help turn a team around, and Washington has been accomplishing that under this new regime.
On Call's end, there are few better places in the Majors to be traded to than the defending World Series champions.
Los Angeles is once again the favorite to win a championship, and going from the last-place Nationals to the Dodgers should bring some excitement for the slugger.
With a good number of players traded already, it will be interesting to see if Washington has any other potential deals up their sleeve.
