Nationals Turn to Veteran Talent in Latest Move To Strengthen Triple-A Depth
MLB Trade Rumors announced that the Washington Nationals assigned catcher Francisco Mejia to Triple-A Rochester on a minor league contract. Mejía started the 2025 season in Mexico and made his debut for Rochester on Tuesday going 0-4.
Mejía made his major league debut back in 2017 for the Cleveland Indians and only played in 11 games. He hasn’t played in a majors game since 2023 for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Dominican Republic catcher has played in a total of 355 career games in the majors. He has slashed .239/.284/.394 which brings his OPS to .678. During his career he’s hit 29 home runs with an additional 118 RBI and been walked 50 times.
His minor league career shows a very respectable slash. He’s played in the minors since 2013 in a total of 639 games. Throughout that period, he has slashed .293/.348/.460 bringing his OPS just over .800. He’s hit 75 homers and nearly 400 RBI (399).
This seems like possibly his last chance to get back to the majors with his latest contract that puts him back on a Triple-A roster.
The Nationals have been struggling as of late. They posted the worst record in June as one of three teams that didn’t post double-digit wins. They started off July with two impressive wins over arguably the best team in the majors, the Detroit Tigers.
Immediately after Washington was swept by the Boston Red Sox and is now in a tied series with the Saint Louis Cardinals. They’ll play a series with the Milwaukee Brewers to close out their games before the All-Star break.
