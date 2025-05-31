Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Veteran Slugger Has Been Least Valuable Player This Season

Who has been the least valuable player for the Washington Nationals this year?

Nick Ziegler

May 28, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Josh Bell (19) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
May 28, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Josh Bell (19) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals have been playing better of late, but still find themselves below the .500 mark with a challenging stretch coming up against some of the best teams in the National League.

Despite their current record, there have been major indications of improvement for the franchise. After 57 games, they are just three games under .500, which is a better winning percentage than in years past.

The Nationals had to be realistic with their goals coming into the campaign.

This wasn’t a team that had an amazing winter. Most of their moves this offseason were to buy some more time for the young core to continue developing while surrounding them with veteran players.

So far, many of those additions haven’t been great for the Nationals. However, it has been one player in particular, who they likely thought would have provided a lot more than he has in 2025.

Who Has Been Least Valuable Player for Nationals?

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Nationals slugger Josh Bell being the Least Valuable Player on the roster.

“Bell had an impressive run with the Nationals in 2021-22, but the attempt to rekindle that flame has been wildly unsuccessful, his current OPS (.546) 300 points below his .846 mark from that previous stint.”

With a need for help in the lineup and at first base, the reunion with Bell made a lot of sense for Washington. The switch-hitting slugger has been very good and consistent throughout his career, and was coming off a strong campaign with the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, he hasn’t been an impact player for the Nationals.

He has slashed .181/.277/.361 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.

Shockingly, Bell has just one double, too. Since 2020, he has totaled at least 20 doubles each year, but it appears like a streak that could be in jeopardy.

The good news is the slugger has started to heat up.

On Friday, he hit another longball to make that three games in a row with a blast, driving in seven runs during this stretch, as well. In his past 15 games, he's slashing .294/.390/.549 with four homers, eight RBI and just 12 strikeouts to seven walks in 51 at-bats.

What this means for the Nationals is interesting to predict.

Since he has been traded at the deadline the last three seasons, Bell seemed like a prime candidate to be moved once again. But his early struggles make it hard to think another team will take a flyer on him unless he continues this strong stretch of play.

Either way, Washington is likely enjoying seeing him turn his year around the last two weeks, and they will hope that can be sustained.

More From Nationals On SI

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News