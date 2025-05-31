Nationals Veteran Slugger Has Been Least Valuable Player This Season
The Washington Nationals have been playing better of late, but still find themselves below the .500 mark with a challenging stretch coming up against some of the best teams in the National League.
Despite their current record, there have been major indications of improvement for the franchise. After 57 games, they are just three games under .500, which is a better winning percentage than in years past.
The Nationals had to be realistic with their goals coming into the campaign.
This wasn’t a team that had an amazing winter. Most of their moves this offseason were to buy some more time for the young core to continue developing while surrounding them with veteran players.
So far, many of those additions haven’t been great for the Nationals. However, it has been one player in particular, who they likely thought would have provided a lot more than he has in 2025.
Who Has Been Least Valuable Player for Nationals?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Nationals slugger Josh Bell being the Least Valuable Player on the roster.
“Bell had an impressive run with the Nationals in 2021-22, but the attempt to rekindle that flame has been wildly unsuccessful, his current OPS (.546) 300 points below his .846 mark from that previous stint.”
With a need for help in the lineup and at first base, the reunion with Bell made a lot of sense for Washington. The switch-hitting slugger has been very good and consistent throughout his career, and was coming off a strong campaign with the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, he hasn’t been an impact player for the Nationals.
He has slashed .181/.277/.361 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.
Shockingly, Bell has just one double, too. Since 2020, he has totaled at least 20 doubles each year, but it appears like a streak that could be in jeopardy.
The good news is the slugger has started to heat up.
On Friday, he hit another longball to make that three games in a row with a blast, driving in seven runs during this stretch, as well. In his past 15 games, he's slashing .294/.390/.549 with four homers, eight RBI and just 12 strikeouts to seven walks in 51 at-bats.
What this means for the Nationals is interesting to predict.
Since he has been traded at the deadline the last three seasons, Bell seemed like a prime candidate to be moved once again. But his early struggles make it hard to think another team will take a flyer on him unless he continues this strong stretch of play.
Either way, Washington is likely enjoying seeing him turn his year around the last two weeks, and they will hope that can be sustained.