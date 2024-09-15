One Thing That Went Right for Washington Nationals in 2024
The Washington Nationals were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean their season was a failure.
In 2024, the Nationals can safely say their rebuild has taken a step forward. While the wins might not be there just yet, this is a team heading in the right direction.
Since Washington has begun to stockpile prospects, the last few years have really been about developing and growing these players.
In the infield, CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. have become a nice pairing in the middle of the infield.
In the outfield, the Nationals feature a talented group with Jacob Young, James Woods, and Dylan Crews. Seeing Crews already up and getting meaningful experience is a great sign for the organization, as this should be the starting outfield in 2025.
Recently, Fred Zinkie of Yahoo Sports highlighted one thing that went right for Washington this season, and that was the ascension of their young prospects.
“The best part of Washington’s improvement is that it was primarily keyed by ascending players who will be on the team for years to come. CJ Abrams made his first All-Star Game appearance as he continued to build on his 2023 breakout season. Luis García Jr. followed up four mediocre campaigns by taking a sizable step forward. And James Wood posted strong rookie-year numbers after being promoted July 1.”
Seeing Abrams make the All-Star team at shortstop was a big deal for Washington.
While he has struggled in the second half of the season at the plate, he is an amazing defender with the ability to run the bases well. As long as his bat continues to develop, he could be an All-Star for years to come.
In the outfield, the development of Wood has been one of the most exciting things for the organization. The huge outfielder has played really well since being called up in July, as he has totaled a .269 batting average, five home runs, and 34 RBI.
With a couple of weeks to go in the regular season, the goal will be to continue to have the talented young prospects develop.
Depending on how aggressive the Nationals want to be in free agency, this could be a team that contends for a playoff spot next year.