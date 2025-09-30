Pair of Washington Nationals Announced As Nominees for All-MLB Honors
The MLB announced the nominees for this year's All-MLB team. This honor was established back in 2019 to put a spotlight on the top players in both the American and National League. There is a list of respectable athletes that fans will be able to vote on for First and Second team selections.
Each team will feature one player at first base, second base, short stop, third base, and designated hitter with an additional three outfielders, five starting pitchers, and two pitchers who came out of the bullpen. Only a player's performance during the regular season is up for consideration of the voters. Voting will close on October 10 and the final selection's will be announced on November 13.
This year the Washington Nationals have two players who find themselves nominated at their respected positions- shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood.
Abrams and Wood this Season
Abrams has been a part of the majors since his debut in 2022 and he had arguably his best season yet. He posted his best OPS of his career with 19 homers, 60 RBI and 37 drawn walks to go with 31 stolen bases. He is an all-around offensive weapon.
Wood only started playing in the majors in July of last season, and he is turning into a powerhouse in the making. He led the team across the board in homers (31), RBI (94), drawn walks (85), and both slugging and on-base percentages. He is proving to be invaluable.
The pair joined the team together in a blockbuster trade back in August of 2022. The San Diego Padres sent them, as well as MacKenzie Gore, to Washington in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats have Bell back and Soto only played for the Padres for a year, so Washington got the better end of the deal.
At 24 and 23 years old, the two will be some of the best that Washington has seen in recent years. If they are able to keep both of them on the roster and address their issues on the mound, the ballclub could become a real threat in years to come.
The Nationals didn't have the season that anybody was hoping for, but their future is very bright with these two young guns. It is an honor just to be nominated for something like this, especially when playing for a team that isn't winning. The season might be over for Washington, but they could have something to celebrate when November rolls around.