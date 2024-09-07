Pitching Coach Reveals What's Behind Washington Nationals' Dramatic Improvement
The Washington Nationals aren't going to make the playoffs this year and are only a few losses away from clinching a fifth straight losing season. However, that doesn't mean this year has been a failure.
Following three straight seasons with at least 90 losses, 2024 was expected to be another rebuilding year for the Nationals. While they're still not ready to contend yet, they've shown signs of progress with their young talent and are trending in the right direction.
That's especially true on the mound, as Washington's pitching staff has been noticeably better. After posting the second-worst ERA in the National League last year (5.02), the Nationals have shaved roughly 0.7 runs off that mark, lowering it to 4.33 this year.
One reason why is Washington's dramatically improved walk rate. The Nationals have lowered their walk rate from 9.4% last year to 7.8% this year, better than the MLB average of 8.2%. Only the Oakland A's (2.1%) have shown a larger improvement.
Earlier this week, Washington's pitching strategist and former All-Star closer Sean Doolittle joined MLB Now to explain the encouraging trend.
"We have process goals set up where we're trying to go 0-1, we're trying to win 1-1 counts, we're keeping tracking of the amount of times we get wins in two-strike counts," Doolittle said. "We're trying to hammer those things home so guys understand the value of controlling counts and being able to put yourself in a position to succeed where you're not letting the hitter have a leg up on you or get too comfortable in the box."
Doolittle also said the coaching staff tries to incorporate analytics and technology to help pitchers succeed and get the most out of their stuff. The coaches also try to help the pitchers, many of whom are still establishing themselves at the Major League level, build up their confidence and learn to trust their abilities.
"It's certainly a mindset, I think, on some level with guys to make the decision to attack the zone," Doolittle said. "But as coaches, it's our job to give them the confidence to do that, and everybody's different."
The Nationals' approach appears to be paying off. MacKenzie Gore has lowered his FIP from 4.89 to 3.56, for example, while DJ Herz is having an excellent rookie season with a 4.09 ERA and an 11.3 K/9.
In the bullpen, closer Kyle Finnegan is having the best year of his career and just made his first All-Star team.
Those are just some of the success stories on the mound. Meanwhile, youngsters like Luis Garcia Jr., CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews have all blossomed at the plate.
With Washington's stellar young core coming together and making great strides this season, it won't be long until they're ready to challenge the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the NL East.