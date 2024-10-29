Potential Washington Nationals Free Agent Target Pitches World Series Gem
What position groups the Washington Nationals go after this offseason is to be determined, but there is some thought the front office could spend on some upgrades after owner Mark Lerner suggested he's willing to open up his checkbook.
General manager Mike Rizzo will have a huge say in that matter, though, with him either continuing to be patient with the development of their young players, or willing to take the extra money to push this rebuild into the final stages.
First base has been talked about repeatedly, but it's clear the Nationals could also use an additional high-end starter in their rotation.
If they want to pair someone with Mackenzie Gore for the foreseeable future, they should be interested in pursuing Walker Buehler.
The right-hander returned to the mound for the first time since 2022 after he underwent Tommy John surgery and another procedure to repair his flexor tendon. While he wasn't great for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA and 72 ERA+ across his 16 regular season starts, the two-time All-Star has flashed his elite form during the playoffs.
Buehler has allowed just six earned runs across his three outings, with all of that coming in his first start, but more importantly, he is coming off perhaps his best performance of the year.
Facing a desperate New York Yankees team coming off two devastating losses to start the World Series, the former star pitched a gem in Game 3 where he threw five scoreless innings with just two hits and five strikeouts.
His outing was a major reason why the Dodgers took a commanding 3-0 lead, and it also should put him on the map for other teams in free agency.
Enter Washington.
Buehler is the type of player they should add to their clubhouse since he has tons of familiarity pitching on the sport's biggest stage. Not only would he become one of their best starters if he can continue this form, but he would also bring much needed experience this young clubhouse is lacking.
There are injury concerns with signing the right-hander, but that could also help the Nationals.
There's a chance he doesn't command the type of contract that someone with his pedigree would normally receive, so if Washington is still hesitant to spend big money, then he should be the perfect candidate.