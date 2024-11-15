Pursuing Star Free Agent May Prompt Washington Nationals Position Changes
The Washington Nationals are beginning their offseason trying to game out what direction the franchise wants to go in this winter.
The Nationals won 71 games last season as they finished in fourth place in the National League East. However, there was a lot to like in that season and Washington's plan moving forward.
The team has done a good job of shredding salaries and creating room to become spenders in free agency when the team is ready. With a lot of young talent in the Major Leagues now, the time to spend may be now.
There are many talented free agents this winter, including plenty of hitters that could help provide some pop in the lineup for Washington.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about potential landing spots in free agency for shortstop Willy Adames. The Nationals were mentioned on the list, but several things would have to happen to make the fit work, not the least of which would be potentially displacing one of their young stars.
Could the Nationals convert CJ Abrams to a first baseman? Or maybe move the 6-7 James Wood to first base and Abrams to corner outfield? Because keeping Abrams' bat (20 HR) and speed (31 SB) in the lineup is a must, but his defense at shortstop is a problem. While they still have a few more years of paying off both Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, the Nats have more than enough room in their budget to make an Adames-sized splash. If they're spending, though, it's probably for an ace or an actual first baseman.
Adames would instantly slide right into the middle of the order as the Nats' best power hitter. With an ability to steal bases, Washington would be adding even more speed.
The tricky part, as Rymer pointed out, is where he would play in the field? He played shorstop in Milwaukee, where All-Star CJ Abrams currently resides. However, Abrams' below-average defensive ability makes a move possible.
First base is an unlikely move. That's why Rymer suggested Wood, who would be a big target at that corner and where his potential power would be a great fit. Third base could be an option, too, assuming top prospect Brady House isn’t ready to be on the Opening Day roster.
Adames would certainly be the type of hitter the Nationals would desire in free agency, but his position may limit their potential interest.