Ranking Top 3 Players for Washington Nationals Under 25 Years Old
The Washington Nationals had a solid 2024 season considering their expectations going into the season, as they were able to continue to develop their young talent.
While the win total might not have been what the Nationals would have liked, they did see a lot of encouraging signs for their rebuild. As the franchise heads into the offseason, they will have to make some decisions about how aggressive they want to be in free agency.
With all the young talent on the team, the opportunity to make a move is certainly near, but this offseason might not be the time they look to pull the trigger.
Regardless of whether they make big moves or not this winter, they have a lot of young talent that is likely to get even better in 2025.
With plenty of young talent to choose from, here are the Top 3 players under 25 years old for Washington.
James Wood
One of the most exciting moments for the Nationals this season was when top prospect James Wood got called up to the Majors. Wood was part of the Juan Soto deal, and the young outfielder had an excellent rookie season.
In 2024, Wood totaled a .264 batting average, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 79 games. Heading into 2025, the slugger will have the chance to get a full season as a starter, and based on what he showed last campaign, he might be set for an excellent season.
Luis Garcia Jr.
Arguably the best player for the Nationals in 2024 was their second baseman, Luis Garcia Jr. The slugger was able to improve his consistency and have a great campaign. In 2024, Garcia totaled 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
The slugger was second on the team in WAR behind only his partner up the middle in the field. As Washington evaluates who is going to be a cornerstone piece on the team, their second baseman certainly looks like he will be a big part of the franchise for years to come.
CJ Abrams
2024 was a strange year for the Nationals shortstop, as he was able to make his first All-Star team, but also was sent down to the minor leagues at the end of the season.
When things are going right, Abrams is an excellent hitter with the ability to steal bases on offense. However, he struggled defensively in 2024, as his range was a big issue on the field. Also, he had some issues off the field that led to his demotion at the end of the year.
Hopefully, Abrams matures and has learned his lesson, as the organization did the right thing to hold him accountable. Despite some struggles, the slugger has the ability to be an All-Star caliber player for years to come in Washington.