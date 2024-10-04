3 Reasons Why Washington Nationals Should Sign Pete Alonso
The Washington Nationals are getting ready for an important offseason that will be filled with a lot of big decisions for the franchise to make.
Even though the Nationals are rebuilding, they have the potential to be a playoff contender next season if things go right in terms of the offseason and their development of prospects.
One important factor to consider for Washington this winter is that Patrick Corbin’s contract will be coming off the books. Corbin has struggled for a number of years with the Nationals, and has been making a ton of money.
For a team that was rebuilding, they kind of just let it ride with him. However, this offseason might be the time to strike and make a big move. One of the players that could be a great fit for them would be New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
Here are three reasons why the Nationals should pursue him this offseason in free agency.
Weakens the Mets
With Washington being in the same division as the Mets, adding Alonso automatically makes one of the better teams in their division worse. The slugger has been in the middle of the order for New York for quite some time now and losing him would certainly weaken the Mets.
Alonso is coming off of one of the most memorable home runs in the history of the franchise and losing him to a division rival would sting.
Two Birds With One Stone
This offseason, the Nationals have two clear needs for their lineup. They need to upgrade at first base and add some power in the middle of the order. Alonso would check both of those boxes for Washington, as he has the potential to hit 40+ home runs in a season, and also plays first base.
With how much the Nationals want to spend this offseason being in question, killing two birds with one stone by signing a player like Alonso to solve two problems would be good.
Expedites Rebuild
As Washington looks to take the hardest step in their rebuilding process, adding some proven veterans is the next step. If the Nationals are going to become a playoff contender next year, they need to see their young players improve, and adding a slugger like Alonso gives them a star in the middle of the order to take some pressure off of them.
With the ability to already run the bases well, adding a power hitter to knock them in could be one of the final steps for the rebuild.