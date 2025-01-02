Returning Washington Nationals Pitcher Reveals Team's Plan for Him Next Season
Coming into the MLB offseason, one of the needs for the Washington Nationals was pitching.
The team needed experience in both the starting rotation and bullpen.
Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams were both free agents, leaving MacKenzie Gore, who has 372.2 innings pitched at the Major League level in his career, as the most seasoned starter on the roster.
With Kyle Finnegan being non-tendered, an already thin bullpen was made thinner.
The team also traded Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
While the reliever market has been slowly developing, the market for starters has been on fire.
Free agents are landing lucrative, record-setting deals while teams are unloading major prospect packages to acquire established veterans in trades.
It has led to the Nationals slow playing things when it comes to upgrading on the mound. But, right before the New Year rang in, they made a move.
Washington announced that they were bringing back Williams, as the two sides agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal. That is excellent value for the Nationals given how much money other franchises have been shelling out.
The veteran’s first season in the nation’s capital did not go well as he made 30 starts and recorded a 5.55 ERA across 144.1 innings. Year 2 was marred by injury, as he made only 13 starts and pitched 66.2 innings.
However, his production was stellar.
Williams recorded a 2.03 ERA and 2.6 WAR, striking out 59 and allowing only three home runs. That was a massive improvement from 2023 when he allowed a National League-high 34 long balls.
With experience as a starter and reliever, the veteran righty will provide Washington with some good flexibility and versatility on their pitching staff.
What will his role be out of the gate in 2025?
Mark Zuckerman of MASN shared that Williams revealed the team informed him he will be a starting pitcher, while also jokingly saying that second base and shortstop are being considered for him next year as well.
As things currently stand, it means the rotation of Gore, Williams, Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz, could be what the team rolls with to start 2025.
As a starter, Williams has made 161 appearances and posted a 47-52 record. He has a 4.36 ERA across 832.2 innings with 662 strikeouts.
His veteran presence will be much appreciated on such a young team looking to make strides out of their rebuild in 2025.