Should Nationals Non-Tender Player Who Was Once Viewed As Franchise Cornerstone?
Changes are happening for the Washington Nationals under Paul Toboni.
The new president of baseball operations was expected to make sweeping adjustments to this organization, and that has officially begun with multiple longtime front office members not returning next season.
An interesting note is that Mike DeBartolo -- the interim general manager after Mike Rizzo was fired who openly expressed his desire for the full-time job -- will be staying with the Nationals. What his role will be isn't clear, but at least one prominent spot in the front office seems to have been filled.
Toboni will keep reshaping things under his leadership, and that will include hiring a manager. But he will also have to make some decisions regarding this roster soon, as multiple Washington players are arbitration eligible.
Luis Garcia Jr. Could Be Non-Tender Candidate
Someone who has a real chance at being non-tendered is Luis Garcia Jr., the second baseman who was once viewed as a cornerstone of this franchise alongside star shortstop CJ Abrams.
MLB Trade Rumors put out their projected arbitration salaries for 2026, and Garcia came in with a figure of $7 million. Based on how he played last season as one of the worst qualified defenders and a below average offensive player, Toboni might look elsewhere when it comes to the keystone.
That is a complete 180-degree turn compared to how Garcia was previously viewed. When he slashed .282/.318/.444 with 18 home runs, 44 extra-base hits, 70 RBIs and an OPS+ that was 14 points above the league average in 2024, there were those out there who thought he could and should get a long-term extension.
Fortunately, the Nationals didn't lock themselves into another extended commitment like they did with failing catcher Keibert Ruiz. Instead, they let another year play out, and now there are real questions if Garcia should be back in Washington for the 2026 season.
Should Nationals Actually Non-Tender Luis Garcia Jr.?
With all of that said, I don't think the Nationals should give up on Garcia at this stage of his career. While he didn't perform like a $7 million player in 2025, he is just one year removed from his best major league campaign where he was a productive hitter for this team.
All signs also point to the fact that Garica got extremely unlucky this past season. While his batting average and slugging percentage were .252 and .412, respectively, his expected batting average was .291 and his expected slugging percentage was .481.
That is a massive difference between those four numbers, which gives some insight into why Garcia was not as effective at the plate in 2025 compared to what he did the year prior. And there's a chance that affected his defense, as he went from being worth five outs above average with minus-five defensive runs saved in 2024 to being worth minus-seven outs above average with a staggering minus-17 defensive runs saved the following season.
Perhaps what took place this year was a sign of things to come. Or perhaps it was just an outlier. Either way, I would pay to find out if I was Toboni, especially because Washington is already seeing if he could make the shift to first base that would limit is poor defense.
While $7 million could be spent elsewhere if Garcia were to be non-tendered, if he finds his 2024 form and is effective at the plate once again, then he will be a key part in the Nationals having a better season in 2026.