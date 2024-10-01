Should the Washington Nationals Trade for St. Louis Cardinals Star Pitcher?
The Washington Nationals are on the right track when it comes to their current rebuild.
After the Nationals won the World Series in 2019, a big contract for their MVP, Stephen Strasburg, did not work out due to a bizarre injury that ultimately ended his career. This failed contract and the questions surrounding the organization's future ownership forced the front office to move on from their biggest star, Juan Soto.
The organization has had some great luck with the pieces they’ve added during the rebuild and the minor league development has also excelled. After a 71-91 season, 18 games out of the playoff picture, the team is ready to take the next step.
One way to do that would be to dive right back in to the phones, but instead of selling off players as they have for the past few seasons, they buy.
On Monday, The St. Louis Cardinals announced that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak would be turning over to Chain Bloom at the end of 2025. As they prepare to transition after the following season, significant changes to the roster also seem to be looming.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cardinals will reduce payroll in 2025 and look to move on from some of their higher-paid players. The news comes from Mozeliak, who set the tone for the upcoming offseason for St. Louis. Some names that Nightengale included third baseman Nolan Arenado, catcher Willson Contreras, and starting pitcher Sonny Gray.
Although not all of those veterans would make sense for the current construction of the Nationals roster, adding a top starter like Sonny Gray would make a lot of sense.
With the team building an impressive young core, including names like Mackenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker, and DJ Herz, Gray could lead the rotation as the Nationals would look to take the next step in their rebuilding plans. Add in the likely return of Nationals eighth ranked prospect Cade Cavalli, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, and you have a solid pitching staff to battle against the toughest division in baseball, the NL East.
It would be a bold move by general manager Mike Rizzo and the rest of the Nationals front office if they went out and made a move for Gray, but it could have an immediate impact for the good of the club. The 34-year-old finished as the runner up in 2023 for the American League Cy Young Award with a 2.79 ERA. He also led the league with a 2.83 FIP.
Gray signed a three year, $75 million deal this past offseason with the Cardinals but only made $10 million in 2024. If the Nationals were to acquire the right hander they would be on the hook for $25M in 2025 and $35M in 2026. They also would have the choice of a $30M team option in 2027, his age 37 season.
Gray went 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA and a 3.12 FIP, recording 203 strikeouts over 166.1 innings of work. His 11 K/9 on the year was a career high for the 12-year pro. If he is traded this offseason, he could be joining his sixth team since making his MLB debut in 2013.
Although Gray’s numbers on the year were the worst since his final season as a member of the New York Yankees in 2018, he still would have outpitched the entire Nationals starting rotation. His ERA would have been the best on the roster, with the exception of Trevor Williams (2.03) - when healthy, of course.
The Cardinals would be taking a major hit if they decide to move on from Gray. Since the contract they signed him to in the offseason surpassed $60 million, they were forced to forfeit their second round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft to his former team, the Minnesota Twins as compensation.
However, if they are set on moving on from the salary concerns and looking to bolster their farm system, one that is currently ranked 19th according to MLB Pipeline, plenty of suitors should be calling for a top of the rotation type of talent.
Washington should definitely be one of them.
With the in-season injury to Josiah Gray, who is likely out for the majority, if not all of 2025, adding the three time All-Star to lead the rotation would send a bold message to the rest of the National League and instantly make the Nationals a contender for at least a wild card spot next season.