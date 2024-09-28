Signing Orioles Slugger Would Help Bolster Washington Nationals Lineup
The Washington Nationals are heading into a very important offseason after seeing a lot of success from their young core this season.
The Nationals had a solid 2024 campaign, as the year of developing some of their young players was successful. As the franchise heads into the offseason, they are likely to be able to address some clear needs.
In the starting rotation, Washington could certainly use a top-end of the rotation pitcher to help lead a young staff. Furthermore, while the lineup is full of talented young players, they do have a need for a first baseman and a middle of the order hitter with some pop.
The Nationals have done an excellent job of developing their younger players, but none of the star prospects appear to have 40+ home run potential. While the speed a lot of them possess is good, having power in the middle of the lineup is important.
Recently, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report spoke about a few landing spots for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. Washington was mentioned as a team that could benefit from adding a slugging outfielder.
“The Washington Nationals are a young team that could utilize Santander's explosiveness at the plate and veteran leadership in the locker room.”
It has been an excellent season for Santander with the Orioles, as he has had a career year. This campaign, the slugger has totaled a .235 batting average with 44 home runs and 101 RBIs. The outfielder has emerged as one of the best power hitters in baseball.
Even though Santander is mostly an outfielder, he did spend a little time at first base in 2023. While Washington likely wouldn’t put him in an uncomfortable position on the field a ton, they could use him as the designated hitter, while rotating him into the outfield with Jacob Young, James Woods, and Dylan Crews.
Considering Santander has a dWAR of -1.5 this season, a full move to designated hitter might not be a bad thing, as he is a bit of a liability on the field full-time.
For Washington, it would be interesting to see their level of interest in the veteran slugger. While he would really help give them power in the middle of the lineup, it’s hard to imagine them spending much on a player that is primarily an outfielder.
However, if they committed to Santander as the designated hitter, he would be a massive upgrade to a lineup in need of some power.