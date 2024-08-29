Speed Has Been the Sparkplug for Washington Nationals This Season
Despite the Washington Nationals being in fourth place in the National League East this season, there have been signs that the future is going to be bright once again.
The Nationals are hoping to finish up the month of August with a winning record, as two wins against the Chicago Cubs would secure that. This would be the first month all season that Washington was over .500, which would be a nice little accomplishment for them to achieve.
As the Nationals continue to go through their rebuild, their direction is becoming more and more clear. So far, Washington has put together some talented young athletic prospects that we are starting to see shine at the major league level.
Currently, players like C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Luis Garcia Jr., and Dylan Crews are up and starting for the Nationals.
While most of the majors have been focused on power and exit velocity as their basis for scouting players, the Nationals are building their team on speed. This season, Washington is leading the league in stolen bases, as they have been wreaking havoc on opposing pitchers on the bases.
Stealing bases was a lost art for a long time in the game, but thanks to some recent rule changes, teams are running much more. Having speed puts a lot of pressure not only on the defense, but it can also disrupt the timing and mindset of an opposing pitcher.
As expected with the most stolen bases in baseball, the Nationals have a few players who have had great individual seasons on the base paths. Center fielder Jacoby Young is leading the team with 31 stolen bases so far this season.
In addition to his success, both Abrams and Garcia Jr. have over 20 stolen bases for the season. While Wood hasn’t had as many opportunities in just over 50 games played, he has stolen 11 bases so far this season. When thinking about his potential for next year, the talented young prospect could easily total 30 stolen bases.
Even though the 2024 season hasn't been a tremendous success in terms of wins and losses, the Nationals have a plan and are sticking to it. Building a team with young athletic players who can not only hit but run as well is very refreshing to see.
In 2025, expect to see Washington once again as one of the best base stealing teams in the league, as their young core is just going to get even better.