Star Washington Nationals Prospect Could Follow Similar Promotion Path As Dylan Crews
The Washington Nationals don't need to be cautious with their prospects.
They need to find out who can play at the Major League level so they can get a better idea of how their roster is going to look and what areas they need to improve when it comes time for the front office and ownership group to spend.
While there was some hope that would happen this offseason, the decision makers stayed committed to the long-term rebuilding plan, something that is wise at this stage.
Playing in a loaded division where there are three legitimate World Series contenders, there's no point in the Nationals making rash decisions, especially financial ones, when they have a young and unproven roster.
So, while they hope 2025 is an improvement over what's taken place the past two years, Washington is also focused on development and won't be shy when it comes to seeing what different young players can do when called up.
That already resulted in 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews making his Major League debut last season following an aggressive push through the minors.
While he had some struggles at times, he also had enough positives to showcase he belongs.
And according to Thomas Boswell of The Washington Post, the organization is planning on doing the same thing with another one of their top prospects; pitcher Jarlin Susana.
"On Wednesday, Jarlin Susana's fastball sat at 101 mph and touched 104. His curveball was 91. Like Crews last season, Plan A is for him to move through the minors fast, as a starting pitcher, and maybe get to D.C. by late in the season," he wrote.
That would be a rapid ascension.
The 20-year-old reached High Single-A for the first time last season, making 10 starts and pitching 47.1 innings. His strikeout numbers were impressive, fanning 74 batters in those frames pitched, but he was also erratic with his control, walking 18 batters for a WHIP of 1.25.
His 4.18 ERA didn't necessarily suggest he was in complete control, either.
But the talent is there, evident by the sheer flamethrowing numbers that was on display already this spring.
For Susana to reach the Majors as a starter this season, things would likely need to go very wrong.
There are already seven pitchers in the mix for five rotation spots, and that's not even taking into account Cade Cavalli or Josiah Gray when they are back from their injuries.
All of those players likely get turned to first before calling Susan up to the Major League roster.
Still, he seems to be the next prospect the organization wants to fast-track to The Show, and his development on the farm will be something to monitor throughout the year in coordination with their willingness to push him.