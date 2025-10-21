Surprising Nationals Pitcher Listed as Likely Trade Candidate This Offseason
Paul Toboni has a busy first offseason with the Washington Nationals ahead of him.
He's already made some changes in the front office and made his first two hires, bringing former Boston Red Sox scouting chief, Devin Pearson, to the nation's capital with him and poaching Red Sox field coordinator Andrew Wright away as well.
Toboni has yet to decide on Miguel Cairo's future as manager regarding whether he'll be back or not. Once he gets that decision and some others out of the way, he can turn his attention to building the roster for the 2026 season.
He will have to decide what he wants to do with some of the rising arms in his starting rotation that would draw some interest in the trade market. Toboni has one pitcher who a lot of teams would covet if made available, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed one as a trade candidate this winter.
MacKenzie Gore Seen as Trade Candidate This Offseason
While Miller highlighted how Gore could be a trade option for the Nationals this winter if they wanted to maximize their return for the left-handed ace, he did state that any move involving the rising star is unlikely.
"While it's not particularly likely Washington will trade away its ace with two years of team control remaining, it's probably more likely than any sort of trade in which the Nationals are the ones giving up prospects to acquire a big leaguer,'' wrote Miller.
Toboni may not make a deal this winter, but if he did, Gore would bring back a haul in return. Boston has been linked to Gore for the simple fact that Toboni and Pearson know the system and prospects very well, which could allow the Nationals to get key pieces back for this rebuild. However, it's not clear if that is a move Washington wants to make or not.
Gore is arbitration-eligible through 2027, which would entice teams to make a pitch for him. If Toboni is going to trade a young player or two, it would likely be a pitcher who could get him the best return. The young outfielders are building blocks for the future, and if one is traded away, he'll have to be blown away with an offer.
Making an impact in Washington will take time for Toboni, but all avenues are open for him when it comes to addressing this roster and adding more talent through a trade or free agency.