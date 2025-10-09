Sweeping Changes Have Been Ushered in by New Nationals Boss Paul Toboni
Changes were expected to come for the Washington Nationals this winter, and that has started to become a reality under new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni.
After it was revealed that some longtime front office members would not return to the organization, The Washington Post (subscription required) reported that there were numerous other departures across multiple departments.
That's not a surprise for anyone, as the decision to fire former president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo seemed to indicate that owner Mark Lerner was ready to turn the page on how things were done in the past. So as Toboni gets settled in and starts to configure how he wants things to be set up in Washington going forward, it's notable just how much turnover there is set to be.
Below is a look at where all the shake-ups are occurring as the Nationals get ready to enter a new era of baseball in the nation's capital.
Front Office Changes
In addition to assistant general managers Eddie Longosz and Mark Scialabba departing, it was revealed that Kris Kline will also not be returning. Kline was promoted to the special assistant to the GM role in 2023 after serving as scouting director prior to that.
His departure is another sign that Toboni is clearing out many members of the previous regime, with someone say to The Washington Post, "I think I was a Rizzo guy. Maybe they want to move on from all things Rizzo."
Head Athletic Trainer Paul Lessard Won't Return
The sweeping changes didn't just feature the front office, either. Longtime head athletic trainer Paul Lessard also won't return to Washington, as Toboni has decided to cut ties with the man who's been in that position with the team since 2015.
Again, things like this aren't uncommon. The training staff has to work in coordination with the front office and coaching staff, so with an overhaul taking place, it's not surprising to see the Nationals make a change regarding that staff position.
Nationals Reportedly Dismiss Entire Scouting Department
Where the most departures have come from is in the scouting department. According to The Washington Post, "Multiple people familiar with the team's plans said the Nationals' entire pro scouting department was dismissed."
Dan Jennings, Kasey McKeon, Steve Arnieri, Jay Robertson, Jeff Zona and Mark Baca -- six of the team's longtime scouts -- were part of the changes. Washington reportedly also "let go of five staffers on the amateur scouting side" of things.
This is just the start of Toboni reshaping how things are structured for the Nationals. The Washington Post added, "One person familiar with the team’s plans said the Nationals intend to expand their amateur scouting department" and that these changes are "part of a plan to reinvest in new scouts and other personnel."