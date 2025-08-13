Team's First Grand Slam in Over a Year Powers Nationals To Win Over Royals
On paper, the Washington Nationals were at a major disadvantage against the Kansas City Royals entering the series finale between these two teams on Wednesday.
After losing the first two games of the set, Jake Irvin was tasked with helping keep the Nationals in the contest with 2024 AL Cy Young Award runner-up Seth Lugo was on the other side.
But the maligned offense came through early for Irvin and Washington, getting out to a fast 4-0 start when Nathaniel Lowe blasted a grand slam 403 feet to right field.
It was a dream start for the Nationals.
James Wood led the game off with a single before stealing second base. Then, two-hole hitter CJ Abrams walked as the next batter before Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice. Josh Bell walked a batter later to load the bases and Lowe did not miss his opportunity to make his mark early.
Lowe, who was featured in multiple trade rumors before the deadline, hit his first career grand slam and his 16th homer of the season.
This also ended a long drought by the team.
When Was the Last Grand Slam Hit by the Nationals?
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, the last time a player for Washington hit a grand slam was on April 27, 2024 when Jesse Winker drove a ball over the fence when facing the Miami Marlins.
That stretch highlights the lack of power hitters and overall offensive success this franchise has had, failing to get the bases loaded with a slugger in the box capable of putting up four runs with one swing.
Hopefully this is a moment that gets Lowe going for the rest of the year.
He hadn't hit a home run since July 19, so seeing that ball leave the yard was much-needed.
Since the Nationals decided to hang onto the first baseman ahead of the trade deadline, it seems like he's going to man that spot for the 2026 campaign during his last year of club control.
Having him return to form where he was hitting for average and power during the early parts of his career with the Texas Rangers would be a huge boost to this offense next season.
Lowe will be someone to keep an eye on during the stretch run.
Sometimes all a player needs is one moment to get them going. And providing this important grand slam that helped his team win could be the spark he needed.