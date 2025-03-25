This Bold Dylan Crews Prediction Should Have Nationals Fans Excited
There is a lot to be excited about for Washington Nationals fans in 2025 as Opening Day approaches.
Even if the team's overall outlook is not overly positive, the opportunity to see a core of young stars come together and grow over the next 162 games as they lay the foundation for the next era of competitive Nationals baseball is not one to take lightly.
The key figures on the club are a duo of young outfielders in Dylan Crews and James Wood, who possess the tools and upside to establish themselves as franchise players in a hurry.
In ESPN's season preview, writer Bradford Doolittle tabbed Crews as the most likely player on the Nationals to earn a major award at the end of the season.
"The door is wide open for Crews to make an NL Rookie of the Year push," Doolittle wrote. "Lots of eyes are on Roki Sasaki, but Crews will be playing every day for the Nats. If he fills up the stat sheet -- and if the raw ability that made him the second pick of the 2023 draft shines through -- it's a classic ROY profile."
Crews, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 MLB draft, got his first taste of the Major Leagues in 2024 when he produced a slash line of .219/.288/.353 while hitting three home runs and stealing 12 bases in 31 games played.
While the results with the bat were not ideal, the baserunning prowess Crews showcased the level of danger he brings with his speed.
According to Baseball Savant data, his sprint speed places him in the 93rd percentile in all of MLB. On the defensive side, his arm strength is in the 83rd percentile, qualifying him as one of the best outfielders in the sport at tamping down the opposition's baserunning game.
If Crews is going to push for the NL Rookie of the Year Award in what figures to be a crowded field, he'll have to improve in the batter's box.
Fortunately, he looked better at the plate this spring, slashing .273/.385/.346.
His plate discipline looks strong, as he drew nine walks in 65 plate appearances.
His offensive track record suggests that it's a matter of if and not when that he takes a major leap at the plate, so if it comes early this season, there's no question that Crews will be a real contender for the award.
If he brings it home, he would be the first member of the Nationals to win NL Rookie of the Year since Bryce Harper captured it in 2012.