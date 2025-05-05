This Potential Nationals Star Just Made Prospect Team of the Week
Is Robert Hassell III ever going to live up to the hype and be a star for the Washington Nationals?
That's what the organization and fan base are trying to figure out in the fifth year of his professional career and the fourth that he's been a part of this franchise.
Hassell was one of the high-profile prospects who was sent to the Nationals by the San Diego Padres in the package for Juan Soto, but at this point in time, he has been the most disappointing.
CJ Abrams made the All-Star Game last year. MacKenzie Gore has been the team's ace since Washington acquired him. James Wood looks like a future MVP and household name. And Jarlin Susana has been turning heads in the minors.
Meanwhile, Hassell has dealt with multiple injuries and hasn't made his Major League debut yet.
That could change this year, though.
Hassell looks like a completely different player with Triple-A Rochester this season, slashing .293/.344/.388 with two homers and 13 RBI through 31 games.
He's been able to build upon a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, and with his performance this past week, he was named to the Prospect Team of the Week after he had an OPS of 1.303 in six games.
What comes next for Hassell will be interesting to see.
While Wood has been exception so far this year and Alex Call has been more than solid off the bench in the fourth outfielder role, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews have struggled.
Coming into the season, the expectation was the Nationals would let Crews play through his struggles at the Major League level since he projects to be a building block of this roster going forward. However, if the struggles continue, then there's a chance he could be optioned to the minors at some point to get his game back in the right direction.
As for Young, he's an elite defender, but he leaves much to be desired at the plate.
Hassell would likely get the call if Washington feels like either of these two youngsters need some more time on the farm.
That could be when Hassell makes his case that he's the outfielder of the future of this team.
And after getting named to the Prospect Team of the Week, he's at least giving the Nationals something to think about.