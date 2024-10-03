This Was One Extremely Positive Thing About the Washington Nationals in 2024
When looking at the win-loss record for the Washington Nationals in 2024, it would be easy to call this season a disappointment.
They recorded as many wins, 71, as they did in 2023, which some see as a cause for concern. But, when breaking things down, it is easy to see why this would be considered a step in the right direction.
Winning as many games in 2024 as in 2023 with a roster made up almost completely of young players is an impressive feat. The roster saw a complete overhaul from Opening Day, as the team leaned into a youth movement.
The results, as expected, were up and down at times.
Young players need opportunities to learn through mistakes and there were plenty that manager Dave Martinez had to deal with throughout the year.
What was learned about the Nationals in 2024?
In the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, he thinks they are now ready to make a push.
Left fielder James Wood and right fielder Dylan Crews, two of their top prospects, both made their Major League debuts. They flank a perennial Gold Glove candidate, Jacob Young in center.
Across the infield, the team’s lone All-Star representative is present in shortstop CJ Abrams. How he handles his late-season demotion for breaking curfew will determine the trajectory of his career with the franchise.
His double play partner, Luis Garcia Jr., had a breakout campaign as one of the best second basemen in the league. He was nominated for the All-MLB Team in 2024 for his performance.
On the mound, Washington has a great nucleus to work with.
MacKenzie Gore was one of the best pitchers in baseball in September, finishing 2024 with a bang after a hot start was followed by a putrid summer. Jake Irvin was solid once again, while Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz, both rookies, were reliable in unexpectedly large roles.
As Rymer shared, this is a franchise in prime position to make moves this winter.
“Up next, according to president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo, is a push forward: I think we need to improve ourselves in any avenue we can. Free agency will certainly be one of the avenues that we'll attack to improve. Also we have to look at the trade market and the development market. We have to be hitting on all of those cylinders to get us where we want to go.
That's the spirit. And even if the possibilities aren't endless, it's good enough that one of them realistically involves stealing Juan Soto from the Yankees and Mets,” Rymer wrote.
The last five years have been brutal in the nation’s capital, but this rebuild is nearing the end as the Nationals could factor into the playoff race in 2025 with the right additions.