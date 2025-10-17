Three Nationals Prospects Predicted To Make Their MLB Debut in 2026
The Washington Nationals are quickly becoming one of the younger rosters in baseball, as their team is lead by mostly third or fourth year players. They had a plethora of young stars or rookies, such as James Wood, Brady House and Robert Hassell III that played a lot innings.
That's a trend that will no doubt continue in the next year or two. They drafted Eli WIllits this year, but's quite a ways away. But players like Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana and Jake Bennett could all debut in that time span. So could prospects who are lower down on the system list.
MLB.com's Jessica Camerato gave her picks for the three prospects that she believes will make their debuts or stick around to have an impact on the 2026 Nationals.
RHP Andry Lara
Lara is the one player named who has already made his big league debut on July 2 of 2025. The right-hander threw 14.1 innings and posted an 8.79 ERA.
It wasn't pretty, but it was just a small sample size and Lara is pretty highly though of as the team's 20th ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. He struggled in the minors, posting a 7.55 ERA in 22 games (10 starts), but was very good in 25 starts in 2024. That year, he struck out 132 batters in 134.2 innings and posting a 3.34 ERA.
The Nationals have a lack of pitching, so Lara could win a spot on the roster out of camp. What will be interesting, though, is how they use him. He started 10 games in the minors this season, and 25 the year before that, but he only pitched in relief with Washington.
In that relief work, though, he threw multiple innings five out of nine outings.
OF Andrew Pickney
Andrew Pickney is a 24-year-old outfielder who is number 30 on Washington's prospect list. The outfielder spent the entire season in Triple-A, hitting .269 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs. He was named the "Washington Nationals Way" award winner, according to Camerato.
Pickney was in the top 10 for homers, OBP, slugging percentage, stolen bases, OPS and more in the entirety of Washington's system. He became the first player for Rochester to have a 20 homer, 30 stolen base season. He was the first 20-20 since Don Baylor in 1971.
Pickney has an 80 run tool and it an above average defender, but the Nationals outfield is crowded and they have a Gold Glove finalist in center field with Jacob Young. He may have to hit his way into a roster spot at some point next year.
RHP Riley Cornelio
Cornelio had a meteoric rise through Washington's system this year. He posted a 3.03 ERA in High-A and 2.31 ERA in Double-A, vaulting himself up to Triple-A by the end of the season. The 25-year-old just finished his third year in system with the Nationals
In 27 appearances (26 starts), the right-hander threw 134.1 innings, posting a 3.28 ERA and 135 strikeouts. He did a good job of limiting base runners with a 1.146 WHIP. He led the system in ERA and opponents batting average (.205) on his way to winning Nationals Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Washington would be thrilled if they were to get another pitcher like Lord, one who could start and eat innings and a lacking pitching stuff. He only made eight starts in Triple-A and had a 5.35 ERA, so he made need more time there. But once he's ready, Cornelio could be next year's Brad Lord.