Three Takeaways From Nationals Weekend Series Loss Against Phillies
The Washington Nationals entered the three-game weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies feeling pretty good about themselves.
Not only did they split a four-game set against the Phillies the weekend prior, but they also won two out of three against the New York Mets, a playoff hopeful that has tons of star power throughout their roster.
The Nationals ended up dropping two out of three this weekend in Philadelphia, but there were some bright spots that shone through in what was expected to be a matchup where their division rivals beat up on them.
Here are three takeaways from what transpired.
Scrappy Nationals Were At It Again
In Game 1 of the set, Washington stunned the capacity crowd in the first inning when Riley Adams blasted a three-run homer. That largely set the tone for the rest of the game -- and the series for that matter -- that they were not going to lay down and take a beating.
While the Nationals ultimately ended up giving the lead away in the bottom of the seventh inning, they did what no other team had done to Jhoan Duran since he was acquired by the Phillies: forced him to blow a save.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, with everyone in the stands going crazy following Duran's epic entrance, the young players put together a rally that was started with a double down the line by Dylan Crews. One batter later, Daylen Lile tied things up at four with an RBI single, only for him to outdo that moment by stealing third base and forcing a throwing error, allowing him to score and give Washington the 5-4 lead they didn't relinquish.
The Nationals weren't able to win another contest, but it wasn't for a lack of trying, with multiple attempts to create more late-game magic coming up just short. That is a good signal that this team is stilly fighting despite their poor record.
Elite Bullpen Performances
Putting the term elite next to "Nationals bullpen" is not something that has been done very often this season because of how poorly that group has performed. However, the maligned unit stepped up in a major way this weekend.
Seven different relievers pitched for Washington during this three-game stretch, and only one of them -- Shinnosuke Ogasawara -- gave up an earned run. That came on a solo homer in Game 1 of this set, so after that point, the bullpen didn't allow a single run to be scored.
Ogasawara made two appearances in this set, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his second outing that continued his strong stretch of play since he was converted to a reliever. All in all, the bullpen combined to throw 11 2/3 innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits, striking out 15 batters and walking just five, a great sign for this group going forward that they might be able to turn the corner.
Luis Garcia Jr. Popped
With reports flowing that stated the Nationals were beginning to give Luis Garcia Jr. some work at first base in what could be the first step in a possible position change, questions about the long-term viability of the 2024 breakout star were out there.
He didn't begin this series well -- going 0-for-4 in the first contest -- but he rallied and had some significant moments for Washington in the final two games of the set, going 3-for-4 with a soler home run and RBI double in the second before blasting a pinch-hit homer in the finale.
Getting that type of offensive production from Garcia is necessary for this team and him going forward, so if he starts to heat up a bit down the stretch of what has otherwise been a lackluster campaign, then that should build some confidence heading into 2026.