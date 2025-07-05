Three Washington Nationals Ranked Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates
The Washington Nationals were hoping this season would be better than the last five, which have seen them finish under-.500.
But as the season closes in on the All-Star Break and the July 31 MLB trade deadline, the Nationals appear pointed toward another under-.500 record and being sellers at the deadline once again.
More News: Nationals Top Prospect Has Stellar Debut in Relief of Struggling Trevor Williams
But, this time, they have plenty of assets that can be moved to restock the farm system or acquire young players with upside and years of team control. In fact, that talent is among the best at the deadline.
MLB Trade Rumors recently published its Top 40 trade candidates going into the deadline and three Nationals made the list, along with a player it considers to be a potential candidate for fringe playoff contenders.
More News: Nationals Superstar James Wood Garnering Deserved Attention for NL MVP Award
At the top of the list for the Nationals was starting pitcher Michael Soroka, who was ranked No. 13. He’s a free agent after the season after signing a one-year deal worth $9 million. A contending team would only be on the hook for the pro-rated amount, likely around $3 million.
Soroka had a hard start on Friday for the Nats, but he’s had his moments this year and could be a fourth or fifth starter for a team trying to make a playoff push. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 starts. He spent a month on the injured list early in the season.
More News: Nationals Promote Top Prospect To MLB Roster With Debut Expected To Come
Closer Kyle Finnegan was ranked No. 18 by MLBTR and is on a one-year deal worth $6 million. He will also be a free agent after the season.
The right-hander could be one of the most sought-after relievers on the market as he’s put together a season that could lead to a second career All-Star Game selection. He has 18 saves in 23 chances with a 1-2 record and a 2.45 ERA.
More News: Top Nationals Prospect Blasts Up MLB Pipeline Top 100 Rankings
Right behind Finnegan was first baseman Nathaniel Lowe at No. 19. He joined the Nationals in the offseason in a trade and is playing on a $10 million contract. He could be attractive to teams because he has one more year of team control before he can become a free agent, which could bring more in return for Washington.
Lowe is slashing .231/.299/.396 but has 13 home runs and is on pace for his second career season of 20 or more home runs.
The other player to watch is infielder Amed Rosario, who is on a one-year deal and landed on the list of players for fringe playoff teams. He can play nearly any infield position, some outfield positions and has enough pop left in the bat to play two or three days per week for a contender.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.