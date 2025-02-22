Top 5 Washington Nationals Players To Watch During Spring Training
The Washington Nationals get their Spring Training game schedule underway on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Houston Astros.
This is important for all teams to varying degrees, but it's an especially big deal for young, rebuilding teams like the Nationals.
Here are five player to keep an eye on this spring.
Third Baseman, Brady House
Washington selected House with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He had a mild 2024, slashing .250/.280/.375 over 54 games at Triple-A Rochester. That would be troubling for an elite defender at a premium position, not to mention a corner infielder like House if it continues.
He will turn 22 years old in June, so he has plenty of time to reach his potential.
The Nationals would love to see early progression from their former first-round pick, showing that last year was closer to a fluke than the new reality.
If he could push Paul DeJong and Jose Tena for the third base job, even better.
Right Fielder, Dylan Crews
Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, creating sky-high expectations.
After a middling 31-game stretch with Washington last year, Crews is a Rookie of the Year contender heading towards Opening Day.
The right field job is already his, barring anything unforeseen, but their future is greatly dependent on Crews turning into a star.
Nothing would be more exciting for the Nationals than if he started to look the part right out of this gate this spring.
Starting Pitcher, Cade Cavalli
Cavalli was taken No. 22 overall in the 2020 MLB draft. He's coming off Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2023 and '24 seasons. He was considered one of the top prospects in the league before his arm injury.
For the first time in a long time, Cavalli enters Spring Training healthy and ready to show what he can do. If he can return to form, he's on the short list of players that could truly elevate Washington baseball over the next few years.
Relief Pitcher, Jose Ferrer
If this organization is going to rise, former first round picks like Crews are going to lead that charge. But the team's bullpen is not filled with the high-end talent the Nationals have in their lineup, or some of the potential in their rotation.
Ferrer will turn 24 years old in early March, making him the youngest Major League reliever in Washington.
In fact, he and 27-year-old Eduardo Salazar are the only two bullpen arms expected to make the Opening Day roster who are under 30.
Ferrer is a lefty who throws in the high 90s, which is up from his 2023 four seamer averages that were closer to 95 mph. If he can continue to show improvement, he can be a long-term anchor in this bullpen.
First Baseman, Nathaniel Lowe
Normally, Spring Training is a time to keep an eye on young players or those coming off injury.
Lowe is one of the few veteran presences in this otherwise young and brimming with potential lineup. He's also in his first year with the team after spending four years with the Texas Rangers.
He was never the centerpiece with the Rangers, but he was a solid role player. The Nationals didn't acquire him to be a star, but he's one of, if not the most reliable hitters on the team entering the 2025 season.
If Washington is going to exceed expectations, that outcome will be driven by their young, premium talent. But it may also require a career year from Lowe.