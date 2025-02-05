Two High-Upside Washington Nationals Pitchers Headline Possible 60-Day IL Moves
The Washington Nationals have tons of young arms in the mix.
How good they can be is what the coaching staff and front office is trying to figure out this season, ideally getting a look at DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker further after their solid rookie showings in 2024. Others who could be a factor are recently-signed Shinnosuke Ogasawara and top prospect Cade Cavalli.
Further down the line, the likes of Jarlin Susan and Travis Sykora have caught the eye of talent evaluators around the sport.
Someone who has been overlooked because of injury is Josiah Gray, the second-round pick of the 2018 draft who the Nationals acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as a featured part of the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner return package in 2021.
It looked like the right-hander was going to break through this past season after he posted a 3.91 ERA and 105 ERA+ across his 30 starts while earning his first All-Star selection in 2023.
But, after just two starts last year, he underwent surgery to repair a tear in his UCL.
Gray won't be ready for Opening Day, and that's why Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors has highlighted him alongside Mason Thompson as the two high-profile pitchers who could be moved to the 60-day injured list.
Thompson underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2024, so there's a chance he could avoid the long-term designation if Washington believes he'll be back and can have a role with the team early in the season.
However, it's more likely than not both players will be placed on the 60-day IL when that time comes.
For teams to do that, they need to already have a 40-man roster filled out.
Placing any player on the 60-day injured list allows teams to have increased flexibility when it comes to late-offseason acquisitions through signings or waiver claims, something every front office around the league is looking for heading into Spring Training.
Keep an eye on these moves being made official.
Since the 60-day timer doesn't begin until Opening Day, that would mean the Nationals don't believe either of them will be ready to appear in a Major League game until sometime in May or after.