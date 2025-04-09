Underrated Nationals Rookie Flashes Massive Potential in First MLB Start
It's hard to imagine a more daunting assignment for a pitcher's first Major League start than the one Washington Nationals rookie Brad Lord drew on Tuesday.
Just a few months after spending the offseason working at Home Depot, Lord was tasked with facing the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered Tuesday tied for the most wins (nine) in baseball. Their starting lineup featured two former MVPs, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, who are arguably the two best players in the National League.
Needless to say, expectations weren't very high for Lord's spot start, especially against an offense averaging 5.1 runs per game. He'd struggled during spring training (6.08 ERA) and been shaky out of the bullpen to open the season, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 2.50 WHIP over his first three appearances.
Given Lord's recent performance, many fans would have been happy with him tossing a few decent innings and keeping the score close before departing.
Instead, the 25-year-old righty smashed even the most optimistic predictions, dominating the Dodgers over three scoreless innings at Nationals Park.
Lord kicked off his first MLB start in style, whiffing Ohtani on six pitches for his first career strikeout. He fanned the reigning NL MVP his next time up as well, proving he's not afraid of anyone and can handle arguably the best player in the world.
The former 18th-round pick went right after Los Angeles while his teammates built up an early lead, yielding only two hits (both singles) and two walks while striking out four of the 13 batters he faced. He threw 33 of his 55 pitches for strikes before leaving in the top of the fourth, laying the foundation for Washington's impressive 8-2 victory.
Lord touched 96 mph on his fastball while mixing in a slider and a sinker, showing three quality pitches with good movement and velocity.
Along with several of Lord's teammates, his stock is on the rise.
Based on his strong minor-league resume, there's reason to believe the Florida native can be a solid contributor for the Nationals going forward. Their No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline, he went 14-10 with a 3.15 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 2.8 K/BB ratio across two seasons in the minors.
Tuesday's gem proves Lord belongs in the Big Leagues and should give his confidence a major boost. He showcased his talent and upside against one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball, so hopefully he can build on that and continue to improve as he gains experience throughout the season.
If he does, Washington may have a pretty good pitcher on its hands.