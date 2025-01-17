Utilizing Six-Man Starting Rotation Makes Sense for Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals have been active of late this offseason rounding out their roster for 2025.
Coming into the winter, the Nationals figured to be a team to keep an eye on in free agency. With the bad contract of Patrick Corbin coming off the books and an exciting young core of talent, Washington appeared like they could be spenders.
While they have added some players, they haven’t made the big splash yet that some might have been hoping for.
Since their young core is very inexperienced, waiting another year to let them grow and develop before spending significantly in free agency long-term does make sense.
However, that hasn’t stopped them from adding some veterans who might be able to help them win some games.
Coming into the offseason, the starting rotation was certainly an area that had to be addressed. So far, the Nationals have signed two veterans, Michael Soroka and Trevor Williams, to help fill out what is a very young and inexperienced unit.
Even with these additions, the rotation will be a question mark as it currently stands heading into the season.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about this being a team that could use a six-man rotation.
“The Nationals are a prime candidate to utilize a six-man rotation with their young arms joined by free-agent addition Michael Soroka and a healthy Trevor Williams who was brought back on a two-year, $14 million after injuries cut his 2024 short following a strong start.”
Depending on how well or poorly the rotation does for Washington in 2025 could define their season. MacKenzie Gore will likely be considered their ace followed by Jake Irvin.
However, the re-signing of Williams is an interesting move.
Last year, the veteran right-hander was outstanding despite an injury keeping him out for most of the campaign. In 13 starts, he totaled a 6-1 record and a 2.03 ERA.
While those numbers might not be sustainable for him throughout a season, he could be a valuable asset in the rotation.
What the Nationals will be hoping for this year is that the young pitchers prove themselves as some of their hitters have started to due. This very well could be a campaign full of evaluation for pitchers like DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker, who should be in the rotation still despite signing two veterans.
A potential move to a six-man rotation to start the season makes a lot of sense to help grow and develop the young arms of Washington.