Veteran Infielder a Low-Cost Option for Washington Nationals in Free Agency
As the Washington Nationals look to finish off the final week of the season on a positive note, this year has been all about developing their young players for the future.
Even though it might not have been a great season for the Nationals, they did exceed expectations this year and there were a lot of positives to takeaway from the campaign.
Since developing young talent was their main priority this season, it was great to see shortstop C.J. Abrams make his first All-Star team. While there were recently some issues for Abrams off the field that the team might not have liked, he is proving to be a talented young player.
In addition to Abrams in the infield, Washington also has a strong second baseman in Luis Garcia Jr. With the middle of the infield looking like it could be set for many years, the Nationals this offseason could look to upgrade the corners.
At first base, it was a bit of an issue for Washington, as they used Joey Gallo and Juan Yepez mostly this year. Gallo is a free agent at the end of the season and likely won't be back next season, as he is batting right at the Mendoza line.
Yepez was a bit better than Gallo this season, but with a WAR of just 0.5 and a dWAR of -0.6, Washington should be looking to upgrade at the position.
One player who could be an interesting option for the Nationals in free agency is Justin Turner. Despite being 39 years old, Turner is still a very productive player in the Majors, as he has transitioned to first base over the last couple of seasons.
This year with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, the veteran is batting .258 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in 133 games. After being sent to the Mariners around the MLB Trade Deadline, Turner has a WAR of 1.2, which would be an upgrade at first base for Washington.
While Turner wouldn’t be a needle mover type of signing for the Nationals, he would be a solid low-cost option that could allow them to spend elsewhere while improving a need. If Washington looked to save money at first base and invest at third base, a starting pitcher, or bullpen help, the 39-year-old would be a good option.
For a young team that will be hoping to make a jump forward in 2025, having a good veteran like Turner would be valuable.