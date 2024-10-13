Veteran Slugger Listed As Potential First Base Option for Washington Nationals
There are plenty of areas the Washington Nationals would like to upgrade this offseason, but if they operate with a limited budget and choose to keep developing their young stars, then there's a chance this roster won't look much different in 2025.
In the long run that might not be the worst decision considering how loaded the NL East is going to be next year, so continuing to give playing time to their youngsters might be the preferred route by general manager Mike Rizzo.
Still, there will be some changes throughout the lineup with one of the most likely overhauls coming at first base. Joey Gallo is a free agent, and it seems like he won't return based on the limited production he had this season.
There are some internal options, mainly Juan Yepez and No. 9 prospect Yohandy Morales, but the Nationals could still look to bring someone in to boost the production from that position.
One player Brandon Little of District on Deck thinks Washington could go after this winter is Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles if they decide to decline his $8 million club option.
"This move is highly unlikely, but in the circumstance that the Orioles decline O'Hearn's club option, he would be a great fit in DC. Ryan O'Hearn would be the cheapest option for Mike Rizzo looking at the Orioles staff. O'Hearn can play 1st base, which once again is the #1 need for the Nationals moving forward. O'Hearn is a tremendous fielder, and a great left-handed bat," he writes.
That would be a very interesting addition for the Nationals.
O'Hearn has drastically improved at the plate since being traded there by the Kansas City Royals ahead of the 2023 season, finishing with an OPS+ 22 points above the league average of 100 in both years.
Moving down the Beltway would give Washington a reliable left-handed slugger to pair with Yepez, something they weren't able to get from Gallo based on poor performance and injury.
The Orioles likely won't decline the club option for O'Hearn in 2025 based on the affordable number and increased payroll capability that is coming to that franchise, but there are other areas on the roster they also need to address that could make the slugger expendable.
If he does hit the open market, the Nationals should have interest in improving their first base position with someone who has 29 homers, 119 RBI and .275/.329/.450 the past two years.