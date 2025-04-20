Washington Nationals Ace Matches Impressive Coors Field History

MacKenzie Gore is just the 6th visiting pitcher in Coors Field history to strikeout 13 or more hitters.



He joins:

Jacob deGrom - 14, 4/17/21

Randy Johnson - 14, 4/13/01

Pedro Martinez - 13, 7/29/97

Freddy Peralta - 13, 5/13/18

Óliver Pérez - 13, 7/7/02