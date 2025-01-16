Washington Nationals Add More Talent to Organization With 2025 International Class
With Jan. 15 marking the first day that players in the 2025 international class could officially sign deals with their respective teams, the Washington Nationals were able to land a haul.
Already a franchise with young talent littered throughout their Major League roster and farm system, the front office supplemented that with this cycle.
The Nationals are hoping their current crop of youngsters all hit, giving them one of the best core groups in the sport based on how highly many of them were viewed as prospects, but to sustain success and prevent a full teardown rebuild like they are currently undergoing, having a reserve of rising stars is important.
The standout of this group is shortstop Brayan Cortesia.
Ranked 14th in this cycle by MLB Pipeline and 16th by Baseball America, he has the makings of being a franchise cornerstone if he reaches his ceiling.
"He's a plus runner who projects to stay in the infield and has a good shot to remain a shortstop, where his hands and feet work well and he has an above-average arm ... As he has gotten bigger and stronger, he has started to come into more power and should have more to come given the room he has left to fill out," Ben Badler of Baseball America said as part of his scouting report for Cortesia.
He took a look at the top signings of every team around the league, and he had some high praise for multiple players the Nationals added.
Daniel Hernandez and Ronny Bello were the two others he highlighted since both are considered top 100 players in this class.
Per Badler, Hernandez is an offensive-minded catcher who seems like his hitting ability will be his calling card. With an easy swing, he could become a power-hitter at one point during his career, but the question about his position will be a major thing as he progresses since he's considered to have a below-average arm.
Bello is another offensive player at the shortstop position who Badler says developed late.
"He's a righthanded hitter with a line-drive approach and gap power," but where he sticks on defense is still up for consideration since he has potential to play all positions across the infield besides first, and could even move into the outfield.