Washington Nationals Amongst Teams With Best Young Outfield Duo To Build Around
Excitement and optimism are both on the rise for the Washington Nationals, who are looking to take steps forward in their rebuild.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the team has endured a ton of losing.
One positive from all of that has been the ability to stockpile young talent, whether it is via the draft or in trades.
The Nationals have excelled in both areas, as their 2025 roster is littered with homegrown stars developed through the minor league system or players who were acquired in blockbuster trades.
One player who falls into the latter is left fielder James Wood.
Acquired as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster from the San Diego Padres, he made his MLB debut on July 1, 2024 and wasted no time taking over the everyday role.
An adjustment period was needed in the early going, as Wood struggled out of the gate. But his immense potential shined through after the rough patch, and he made an impact with his offensive production.
In 336 plate appearances, he recorded a slash line of .264/.354/.427 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 14 stolen bases. Measured at 6-foot-7, his combination of power and speed is reminiscent of a created player in a video game.
Just scratching the surface of his potential, Wood landed at No. 4 amongst the left field options in Stephen J. Nesbitt’s MLB All-Under-25 team at The Athletic (subscription required).
He was an honorable mention, and at only 22 years old, will be in that lineup in the near future.
Joining him as an honorable mention was right fielder Dylan Crews.
The No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of LSU, with his teammate pitcher Paul Skenes going first to the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his big league debut last summer as well, getting the call-up on Aug. 26.
He wasn’t as impactful as Wood with a slash line of .218/.288/.353 in 132 plate appearances, with three home runs, five doubles, one triple and 12 stolen bases. But, there is a lot to like about Crews' game as one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2025.
Projected to be the team’s starting right fielder on Opening Day, he and Wood are going to be foundational pieces for this lineup for years to come.
Teams are fortunate enough to have one star youngster patrolling the outfield; Washington has two to build the rest of their roster around.