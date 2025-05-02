Washington Nationals Announce Farm System Hitters and Pitchers of the Month
The Washington Nationals have built heavily around their young core of players in recent years, and with many of their top prospects making the Major League roster the past two seasons, it has given the franchise a chance to reset after multiple years of difficult records. While their record so far in 2025 is not great at 14-18, they have shown some signs of improvement compared to 2024, and as players continue to develop, this will likely only get better over time.
The good news is that their farm system has remained stacked as well, with multiple high level prospects still coming through the ranks. Through the month of April there were multiple of their top prospects who really started to come into their own as well, and proved why they were touted so highly entering the year.
With this, the Nationals put out their first monthly hitters and pitchers of the month list for each of the primary levels in their minor leagues. This includes Triple-A Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg, High-A Wilmington, and Single-A Fredericksburg. There were quite a few prospects mentioned, alongside some veterans as well, predominantly in the higher levels.
For Triple-A, both players mentioned were veterans, as catcher Andrew Knizner and reliever Patrick Weigel would receive the honors. Both players were signed during this past offseason for Washington, and have made an immediate impact for the club with Rochester. The Nationals have been moving bullpen pieces around recently, so Weigel may get a chance sooner rather than later.
In Double-A, both players are top 10 prospects from the system, as Dayline Lile and Jarlin Susana, the No. 9 and No. 2 prospects respectively, were awarded for their performances. Both players had an exceptional month, and Lile ended up with a promotion to Triple-A ahead of April 29, which has given him the chance to play three games there already.
The High-A grouping is also highly ranked prospects, with Caleb Lomavita (No. 8) and Jackson Kent (No. 20) being selected. While neither player has been promoted yet for their production in April, they could find slots as things continue to develop in the coming weeks. 30 strikeouts from Kent and a 1.05 WHIP is rather impressive, and something to keep an eye on as he continues to improve week by week.
As for Single-A, both players are recent draft picks, with 2024 9th round pick Jackson Ross and 2023 16th round pick Austin Amaral. Amaral has bounced around a bit in the minor leagues, having played in High-A already but struggling initially. His 15 strikeouts to only one walk and 2.25 ERA stand out a ton, and may lead him to being promoted once again. Ross is getting his first taste of professional baseball currently, and with how quickly he has taken to it, he may be a rapid riser in the coming months.