Washington Nationals Avoid Arbitration with Injured Relief Pitcher
The Washington Nationals checked off one of their arbitration tasks on Thursday when they announced an agreement on a one-year contract with veteran reliever Mason Thompson.
The agreement means the two sides will avoid any arbitration issues this year.
Thompson was unable to play in 2024 after he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The surgery was last February, so it is likely that the right-hander will be ready to pitch for the Nationals at some point next season.
Most recoveries take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.
Thompson was eligible for arbitration given his service time. But, after missing a full season due to injury, he and his agent had no negotiating power. The one-year deal gives Thompson some security and Washington a chance to see what he can do post-surgery.
Terms were not disclosed.
Thompson joined the Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline when he and Jordy Barley were dealt from San Diego for Daniel Hudson. Thompson quickly got his feet under him and made 27 relief appearances for Washington, as he struck out 21 hitters in 21.2 innings and finished with a 4.15 ERA.
He had his eye on a full-time bullpen role going into 2022. But a biceps injury in May caused him to miss two months. After his return, he recorded his first Major League save in September and finished with a 2.92 ERA with 15 strikeouts and a save in 24 appearances.
Thompson finally avoided the injury bug in 2023, but his ERA went up to 5.50 in 51 appearances, which included 44 strikeouts in 54 innings.
The 26-year-old began his professional career with San Diego after he was selected in the third round of the 2016 Major League draft out of Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas. Committed to play baseball for Texas, he signed a $1.75 million bonus and started his professional career.
He worked his way through the Padres’ minor league system and did not play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Padres added him to their 40-man roster after the 2020 season.
He made his Major League debut with San Diego on June 20, 2021, as he recorded one out against the Los Angeles Dodgers and earned a hold. Ten days later, the Padres flipped him to Washington in the trade.
In his career he is 6-8 with a 4.53 ERA and two saves.