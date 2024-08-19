Washington Nationals Boss Discusses Why They Traded Outfield Stalwart
In the end, it was all about the return for Lane Thomas.
When the Washington Nationals dealt the outfielder to the Cleveland Guardians, the Nats received three players in return — left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey, infielder Rafael Ramirez Jr. and infielder José Tena.
That return left general manager Mike Rizzo comfortable enough to make the deal with a player the organization respected a great deal.
“He was a great leader in our clubhouse,” Rizzo told Sirius XM radio. “He was really kind of a shepherd to these young outfielders, the prospects that we have coming up. So he meant a lot to the team, probably more to us than he did to any team that was going to acquire him. We understood that. We made it clear to the other organizations that it was our mindset within, and there were a couple of teams that approached that threshold of what made me comfortable on moving him.”
Before he was traded Thomas was slashing .253/.331/.407/.738 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. So far, in Cleveland, he’s only batted .113 in 16 games.
Clemmey and Ramirez, both 19-years old, were assigned to Class-A Fredericksburg. Tena, 23 years old, made his Major League debut last year with the Guardians and is now with the Nationals. He is 7-for-16 (.438) with three RBI as he is starting at third base.
Rizzo was intrigued by all three players, though it could be some time before Clemmey and Ramirez are able to help at the Major League level.
Tena gives the Nationals a chance to nail down a potential starter at a position where they traded a solid veteran, Jeimer Candelario, to the Chicago Cubs at last year’s trade deadline.
Moving Thomas also opened up more playing time for young outfielders like James Wood, who hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday and is batting .284 this season.
“If we take that next step in our progression, and then some of these position players do the same,” Rizzo said. “You make a couple of shrewd offseason acquisitions and I think you’re right there in the mix.”
Washington is 56-69 entering its next season with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The Nationals are 17.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and is tracking toward another losing season. Washington has not had a winning season since it won the World Series in 2019.