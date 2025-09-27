Washington Nationals Breakout Pitching Prospect Named MiLB Player of the Year
The Washington Nationals focus is now on the future. With the season ending on Sunday, the offseason will begin a new era of baseball in our nation's capitol. It could be the biggest change the organization has seen since moving to Washington in 2005.
Former President of Baseball Operations, Mike Rizzo, will not be in charge of the front office for the first time since 2009, as he is being replaced by Paul Toboni. World Series winning manager, Davey Martinez, was fired. Even the voice of the Nationals, Bob Carpenter, is retiring from baseball.
The big league team has its fair share of young starters with CJ Abrams, James Wood and MacKenzie Gore leading the team. Washington also has a really nice farm system that could be contributing soon. One of their strengths is pitching, and one lefty stood out among the rest as Alex Clemmey won Baseball America's Nationals Minor League Player of the Year.
Alex Clemmey Made a Big Leap in 2025
Clemmey was drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Cleveland Guardians. He was acquired by the Nationals as a part of a trade that sent Lane Thomas to Cleveland at the 2024 trade deadline. In six starts at Single-A last season, he allowed 11 earned runs and struck out 26 in 23 innings.
He was always well regarded with a great slider, but he really broke out with High-A Wilmington this season.
In 87.1 innings, the 20-year-old struck out 113 batters (11.6 K/9) and posted a 2.47 ERA. It was his first taste at a higher level, and he dominated.
The lefty has two plus pitches, a mid-90s fastball that "plays up" and a slider that he can "generate chase running away from lefties or in to rights," according to a scouting report from MLB Pipeline. His third pitch, a changeup, is still a work in progress.
At such a young age, though, Clemmey is still a work in progress, as evidenced by his performance in six starts at Double-A this year.
In 29.1 innings, he allowed 21 runs (6.44 ERA) and only struck out 23 (7.1). That is also on top of the fact that he reallly struggled with allowing baserunners, even in High-A. With Wilmington, Clemmey walked 6.2 batters per nine, but that shrunk to 4.0 in Double-A.
All of this to say, he's not a complete player at this stage.
"He had to change his plan of attack. He couldn't pitch to the middle of the plate like he had when he dominated in A ball," Double-A pitching coach Rigo Beltran told Baseball America.
Clemmey was able to step back and make those adjustments at the end of the season, allowing four runs and striking out 15 over his final 17.2 innings. Another positive was walking only five batters in those last three starts.
"You have to wait at least a couple of games before you can get aggressive with adjustments. I felt like he was in a good spot during spring training, but he had gotten away from that. Now, he's in a spot where he's able to make in-game adjustments," Beltran continued.
Clemmey is still a young, raw pitching prospect. But with a wipeout slider and good fastball from the left side, the sky is the limit as he still has room to grow into his 6'6" frame.
There are more highly touted prospects in the Nationals system in Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, but Clemmey was able to perform all season long at a high level at a very young age, as he was 19 for most of the season. If he continues on this trajectory, Washington has a lot of potential in the future rotation.